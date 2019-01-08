Getty Image

President Donald Trump will address the nation from the Oval Office on Tuesday evening to talk about his campaign-promised border wall that Mexico was supposedly going to pay for but has somehow prompted a self-imposed government shutdown. All of the major networks have opted to air Trump’s speech, which is a controversial move for many reasons — not the least of which that the same networks airing the speech declined the same courtesy to former President Obama in 2014.

Then, of course, there’s the inevitability that the president ignores basic facts, and continues to blame Democrats for the shutdown even after he told Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that he would refrain from doing so as cameras rolled. Another fear is that Trump will use the platform to abuse his power by declaring a national emergency to use money allocated to the military to build his wall.

One TV executive speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity blasted Trump for taking over airtime. “He calls us fake news all the time,” they said. “But needs access to airwaves and cable pipes to deliver his false narrative.”