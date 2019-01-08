People Are Threatening to Boycott Trump’s Primetime Address About The Border Wall

News & Culture Writer
01.08.19

Getty Image

President Donald Trump will address the nation from the Oval Office on Tuesday evening to talk about his campaign-promised border wall that Mexico was supposedly going to pay for but has somehow prompted a self-imposed government shutdown. All of the major networks have opted to air Trump’s speech, which is a controversial move for many reasons — not the least of which that the same networks airing the speech declined the same courtesy to former President Obama in 2014.

Then, of course, there’s the inevitability that the president ignores basic facts, and continues to blame Democrats for the shutdown even after he told Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that he would refrain from doing so as cameras rolled. Another fear is that Trump will use the platform to abuse his power by declaring a national emergency to use money allocated to the military to build his wall.

One TV executive speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity blasted Trump for taking over airtime. “He calls us fake news all the time,” they said. “But needs access to airwaves and cable pipes to deliver his false narrative.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSBorder Walldonald trump

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 day ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP