An anchor for the Right Side Broadcasting Network found himself in hot water after agreeing with a Donald Trump supporter who called for a very violent end to the former president’s opponents.

The now-viral moment went down at a Trump rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday where RSBN anchor Matthew Alvarez interviewed the MAGA crowd waiting outside of the event and asked how everyone was doing in the heat. That’s when the following exchange took place:

Via Mediaite:

TRUMP FAN: Good, good, good. I’m here to guarantee Trump gettin’ back in and get rid of the corruption that’s in the White House right now. It’s a disgrace. Joe Biden is a disgrace to this country. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: He’s a disgrace. And so are all the, the left and the RINOs, the globalists… TRUMP FAN: … every one of ’em! Kill ’em all! Kill ’em all! MATTHEW ALVAREZ: I agree with you on that!

You can watch the moment below where Alvarez audibly agrees with the Trump supporter:

Guy at the Trump rally today says he is there to “guarantee” that Trump gets back in the WH. When asked what he thinks about the globalists and RINOs it sounds like he says “kill them all.” Interviewer then says, “I agree with you.“ pic.twitter.com/ZavTMq4ITw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 29, 2023

Despite being a far-right network dedicated to all things MAGA, Alvarez took to the air later that day to address a backlash brewing on Twitter and clarify that he does not support killing ’em all. According to Alvarez, he didn’t hear what the Trump supporter said at the time because of the noise from the crowd. The RSBN anchor is all about Trump, but not like that.

“That is not something that I agree with, obviously,” Alvarez said from inside the venue. “So if there is something that happened where somebody was speaking out there, I didn’t hear those words spoken. It’s very loud outside. All I know is I’m here for God, for this country, for truth, for President Trump, that kind of thing. Definitely not proponent of anything like that happening. So there you go. Yeah.”

(Via Mediaite)