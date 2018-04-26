BREAKING: Trump denies telling Comey he didn't overnight in Moscow, then starts rambling about Hillary getting debate questions. pic.twitter.com/zGc9WnTcMc — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 26, 2018

In light of new revelations from former FBI director James Comey, President Trump seems to be unraveling at warp speed. In both his book, A Higher Loyalty, and the interview circuit that coincided, Comey revealed Trump’s obsession with the “pee tape” portion of the Steele dossier — who at one point allegedly noted that it couldn’t be true because he didn’t even stay over in Moscow during the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant when the incident supposedly took place. (A claim which has since been been refuted by multiple sources over the past few days.)

On Thursday morning, Trump took a break from his Kanye West love fest for a phone interview on Fox and Friends, where the topic of conversation inevitably turned to the Comey memos and Russia investigation. When Trump claimed at one point that Comey leaked classified information, host Steve Doocy interjected to add that Comey maintains that the documents were not, in fact, classified. Trump naturally reacted to being challenged with a thoughtful and measured response.

Just kidding, he went off the freaking rails. After ranting like a toddler claiming that the memos were both “phony” and classified (at the same time, somehow), Trump incredulously turned his ire towards “fake news” CNN and Hillary Clinton. Behold in all its transcripted glory:

Of course I stayed there. I stayed there a very short period of time but of course I stayed! Well, his memos said I left immediately, I never said that, I never said I left immediately. So the funny thing is, he does these memos and then fake news CNN who’s [sic] so total fake, you know, they give Hillary Clinton the questions to the debate, nobody — can you imagine, by the way, if you gave me questions to a debate. They would have you out of business, and they’d have me, you better get out of this campaign with a — they don’t even bring it up! I mean, CNN, fake news CNN actually gave the questions to the debate!

After sitting in dead-eyed silence for over a minute while this went on, Brian Kilmeade interjected and attempted to wrangle the president in. But not before Fox and Friends started trending on Twitter and people began craning their necks at the train wreck.