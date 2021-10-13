It’s been almost a year since Donald Trump lost re-election and he still hasn’t gotten over it. Instead, he’s continued to simply claim that he really won while letting minions, like Mike Lindell and Sidney Powell, hatch incoherent and baseless conspiracy theories (that land themselves in legal and financial trouble). Though Bill Maher recently laid out a bleak forecast for how he could win his old job back in 2024, Trump himself had another prediction: Maybe Republicans simply won’t vote in 2022 and 2024. Unless he meant something else.

I have a steadfast rule against retweeting Trump statements, but him demanding Republicans not vote in 2022 or 2024 unless they “solve” the 2020 election (it’s solved, he lost) is just too great of a gift not to share. pic.twitter.com/nJnSWr4ob4 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 13, 2021

The president-turned-resort dweller released one of his un-copy edited press releases, in which he threw down the hammer about the election he didn’t win. “If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ’22 or ’24,” he wrote. “It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”

Was Trump…advocating for Republicans to simply not vote in the elections that could put them back in power? Are they supposed to show the libs who’s boss by…letting the libs clean up? This coming from a guy who can’t even spell “junkie,” it’s honestly a mystery.

But some argued that that’s not what Trump meant. “President Trump is not suggesting R’s should not vote; he is suggesting that R’s themselves feel dudded and disillusioned and will abstain from voting,” wrote one person, who also chastised those who interpreted otherwise for bad “reading comprehension.”

Y’all are getting conned by the tweeter shills, ffs 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/uVORYxP8kw — CiceroConsultancy (@CiceroConsulta1) October 13, 2021

But it’s hard to imagine how Republicans abstaining from voting, especially over unproven and highly unlikely claims of voter fraud, will solve anything for them. Still, don’t listen to us. Listen to the former president.