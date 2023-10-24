trump jd vance mad
Trump Shanked The GOP’s New House Speaker Nominee Faster Than He Can Sling Ketchup At A Wall And People Have Thoughts

Do today’s Republicans even know how to do Congress stuff? It’s a fair question. After all, it appears they do not. On Tuesday, three weeks after an elite group of MAGA lawmakers ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the chamber’s GOP made their third attempt at a replacement. Third time wasn’t the charm. Mere hours after they voted for Majority Whip Tom Emmer, the guy who really controls the Republican Party — prolifically criminally charged former president Donald Trump — shanked him good.

All it took, of course, was a social media post. “I have many wonderful friends wanting to be Speaker of the House, and some are truly great Warriors,” Trump seethed on Truth Social. “RINO Tom Emmer, who I do not know well, is not one of them. He never respected the Power of a Trump Endorsement or the breadth and scope of MAGA—MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Coincidence or not, Trump’s disparaging post dropped not long before Emmer announced he, like Steve Scalise before him, was removing himself from the race. He thereby missed the chance to be repeatedly humiliated in one defeating vote after another, as Jim Jordan did last week.

Naturally, Trump gloated when he learned Emmer had been driven from the race.

Trump also claimed to not know Emmer all that well. But of course there was a picture of the two, beaming like besties.

Emmer’s Speaker run lasted a mere few hours. It also meant some House GOP members flip-flopped from supporting him to denouncing him in record time.

Some on social media marveled at how short Emmer’s campaign lasted.

Others mused that the future of Congress being in the hands of a chaos agent with 91 criminal charges to his name is maybe a bad omen for the future of the Republican Party and, more importantly, of the nation.

Some of the reasons MAGA lawmakers detested Emmer sure were strange.

There were lots of jokes.

One person who was happy about the news was Marjorie Taylor Greene, who thought Emmer exiting the race was now good news for…three-time loser Jim Jordan?

