On Monday, Rudy Giuliani and what remains of the Trump campaign’s legal “strike” force held some sort of Hyatt-based “hearing” about their voter-fraud conspiracy. No hair dye meltdown took place, sadly, but it was still a hot mess. In the middle of it all, Arizona certified its election results, further cementing Joe Biden’s POTUS victory. As one might imagine, this hasn’t deterred President Trump from tweeting that he doesn’t want to go anywhere. In fact, he’s still suggesting — for the “legal fund” money, perhaps? those campaign emails are still going strong — that he will not leave the White House.

Will Trump be forcibly dragged out by the Secret Service? That’s entirely possible, or Trump might simply be trolling for dollars. Whatever the case, he responded to a Twitter user who called him “the most popular Republican in history” by tweeting, “Thank you! A lot of Senators and House Members are very happy that I came along. Think I’ll stick around for awhile!”

Thank you! A lot of Senators and House Members are very happy that I came along. Think I’ll stick around for awhile! https://t.co/stOYWuAJ13 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

Whether he actually meant that he’ll barricade himself in the White House, or that he’ll simply maintain a high-profile, who knows? Regardless, it’s dangerous stuff. Trump continued to tweet into oblivion, including a retweet of the far-right’s Mike Cernovich, who can’t accept that Trump lost. Will, Trump won’t accept the truth either. He declared, “Not statistically possible. Rigged Election!” Twitter, of course, added the “this claim about election fraud is disputed” warning.

Not statistically possible. Rigged Election! https://t.co/Yw8roUTJhy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

The most telling part of the evening, though, arrived when the president of the United States retweeted an account with a “catturd2” handle. This person believes that Rudy Giuliani has unveiled a “mountain of evidence” of voter fraud. The handle says it all.

2020, it’s time for you to get outta here.