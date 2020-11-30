Four Seasons Total Landscaping must’ve already been booked because Trump’s legal strike force launched a Monday “hearing” at the Hyatt in downtown Phoenix, Arizona to keep pushing their voter-fraud claims.

In a press release sent out by Republican Rep. Mark Finchem, Trump’s lawyers laid out their latest ruse when it comes to arguing our fair election protocols, stating that they intended to hold a hearing which would be open to the public and live-streamed. This hearing, according to Finchem’s statement, promises to bring evidence of election tampering to light after Fox Business host Maria Baritromo didn’t press for any evidence from Trump. This comes after Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, has lost countless suits in multiple states that petitioned for voting recounts and, in some cases, to toss out citizens’ ballots altogether. Last week, Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey publicly acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory in his state.

Finchem’s request for a meeting of the House Federal Relations Committee on the matter has yet to be answered, and despite calling this meeting a “hearing,” it’s not an official gathering of the State Legislature. Instead, it looks like Finchem, along with some GOP representatives including Giuliani and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, will be presenting and judging their own self-supplied evidence. Why? We’re still not sure. Legally, Trump’s pretty much squandered any chance of taking back the presidency, but even though this whole thing is just a smoke and mirrors show, Twitter is still having a hell of a time with it.

Don’t worry, if Rudy loses his case in the Hyatt then he will immediately appeal to the Supreme Courtyard Marriott. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 30, 2020

because hearings are held in courtrooms and legislative assemblies. Not at the Hyatt. Who is presiding, the front desk manager? — Bradley S Barnes (@boldbrains) November 30, 2020

This is embarrassing. If the GOP believed this, they'd be in a courtroom and not a Hyatt. Lying to you is merely unethical.

Rudy Giuliani finally pulled it off! This Arizona Election Hearing has much better lighting. The Hyatt Regency court room is far superior to the Wyndham for lighting bogus non-binding fake court hearings that are not under oath. — Untucked with Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 30, 2020

The #ArizonaHearing is being held at the Hyatt Regency Sewage Processing Plant, next to a strip club and a sketchy store that sells used running shoes. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 27, 2020

To be fair, we can’t confirm whether Giuliani and company were regulated to the cafeteria because of a My Little Pony convention … but no one can rule it out, either.