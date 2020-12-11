When Hillary Clinton conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump in 2016, she called to congratulate him on his win, and “offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans.” Trump took a — let’s say — different route in conceding (“conceding”) to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump is desperately clinging to the belief that he will remain president for the next four years by refusing to officially acknowledge that Biden won the election. It’s a real “if you can’t see it, it doesn’t exist” strategy, something something fraud. But on Friday morning, he tweeted, “Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!” It’s not your typical concession, what with the pleading for the Supreme Court to step in and somehow keep him in the White House, but hey, at least he finally called it “the Biden Administration.” He wasn’t done, however. He never is.

“The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster. Now they want to come in and take over one of the ‘greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.’ I don’t think so!” he tweeted, while also calling the Food and Drug Administration a “big, old, slow turtle.” Then came a tweet that’s depressing in context, and hilarious out of context (this is true for the Trump administration, come to think of it). He’s not okay (I promise).

I just want to stop the world from killing itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Someone’s feeling emo(tional) today. Must be the new Taylor Swift album.

this is some real AIM away message shithttps://t.co/Tb1vwJQbsQ — cullen "swamp trash" crawford (@HelloCullen) December 11, 2020

Oh shit he’s at the “listening to Smiths records” stage of the breako https://t.co/LrbvomxvPi — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) December 11, 2020

You executed someone last night. https://t.co/b8rSFPacrs — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) December 11, 2020

Worst concession speech ever. https://t.co/ip32jKoKik — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 11, 2020

Finally, the concession speech to the Biden Administration https://t.co/wuXqh6rzkJ — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) December 11, 2020

Funny way to say "I concede the election and congratulate Joe Biden on his victory," but good enough. #TrumpConceded https://t.co/EyBFIIo0qf — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 11, 2020