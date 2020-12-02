The gang that couldn’t shoot straight are at it again. Since Donald Trump lost his bid for re-election almost a month ago, his legal team — so fierce he dubbed them an “Elite Strike Force” — has done their best to prove widespread voter fraud and hand the election to their client. Their best just happens to be pretty bad. They’ve been a joke, their surreal press conferences mocked online and their cases laughed out of one courtroom after another. And if bungled location scouting and Rudy Giuliani’s melting mystery goo wasn’t enough, now they’re actually telling Republican voters not to vote at all.

The Strike Force was at a rally in Georgia on Wednesday, spreading their baseless conspiracy theories and attempting to rally their base in an upcoming runoff election that could very well flip the Senate to the Democrats. Or maybe getting out the vote is the opposite of what they wanted. Lawyer Lin Wood has taken his unproven claims of a “rigged election” so far that he’s been telling Republicans to not vote. And he did the same on Wednesday, attacking Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue for not…well, for not repeating their own empty accusations.

Here's Lin Wood telling Georgia Republicans NOT to vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue next month. "They have not earned your vote. Don't you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election for god's sake! Fix it! You gotta fix it!" pic.twitter.com/Uvj1QIpqFL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 2, 2020

“This is Georgia — we ain’t dumb,” Wood told the crowd. He then took a problematic swing at the nation that made the Dominion voting machines, which have been the subject of debunked claims of malfeasance:

“We’re not going to go vote on January 5 on another machine made by China. You’re not going to fool Georgians again. If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Purdue wants your vote, they’ve got to earn it. They’ve got to demand publicly, repeatedly, consistently, [for] Brian Kemp [to] call a special session of the Georgia legislature. And if they do not do [that], if Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue do not do it, they have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election for god’s sake! Fix it! You gotta fix it! You gotta fix it before you do it again!”

It’s certainly an interesting strategy! Even a lot of people who don’t like Trump agreed with what Wood said. In a sense.

Anyway, keep it up, we guess? We’ll see on January 5 if their plan to win by losing works out. In the meantime, perhaps Sam Rockwell — who played Wood in last year’s Clint Eastwood picture Richard Jewell — can return to the role in the movie version of all the silliness that’s happened since Trump lost.

