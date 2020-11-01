President Trump’s fond of the ALL-CAPS phone button that allows him to get shouty in text form. Most notoriously, he used the method to make “ROID RAGE” trend while he was pumped full of steroids in October, but he busted the CAPS out again on the Saturday night before Election Day. The occasion? Trump appeared to be very excited to see supporters in Texas form a dangerous, so-called “Trump Train” amid highway-speed traffic while surrounding a Biden-Harris campaign bus. According to the Texas Tribune, the FBI is currently investigating the confrontation (which led to “at least one minor collision”) on 1-35 in Hays County, but Trump seems thrilled.

The president of the United States tweeted video footage of the incident while typing, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

The “highway skirmish” included a swarm of truck-driving MAGA fans brandishing Trump flags. According to USA Today, the Biden campaign called 911 and reported to law enforcement that the trucks “surrounded the bus, trying to slow it down in the middle of the highway or run it off the road.” Local law enforcement then assisted the bus in reaching Austin as planned, but the confrontation prompted Texas Democrats to cancel three campaign events over “safety concerns.”

Biden’s Texas communications director, Tariq Thowfeek, issued the following statement:

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way.”

Obviously, Trump approves of what happened, but some Americans are appalled.

Are you serious? They forced cars off the road. They forced a campaign bus off the road. They endangered lives. It was criminal activity. It’s not protected political speech. It’s acts of violence. Bordering on domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/ABG4hql7d9 — Barry Rothman (@BarryARothman) November 1, 2020

You're condoning the fuck wads that tried to run people off the road. Reporting — Limey McLimeface🇬🇧🇺🇲 (@mclimeface) November 1, 2020

these people are breaking the law and endangering lives, you deteriorating ghoul. what is wrong with you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 1, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump is INCITING VIOLENCE against his Opponent This is APPALLING & UNACCEPTABLE behavior 72 Hours & You’re FIRED #VOTE @JoeBiden — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) November 1, 2020

Is November 3 here yet?

(Via Texas Tribune & USA Today)