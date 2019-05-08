People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Trump Supporter’s Massive Plate Of Eggs On Fox News

News & Culture Writer
05.08.19

Getty Image

We’re nearly halfway into 2019 and the 2020 presidential race is already heating up with [slides beads around on the abacus] approximately 56 Democratic contenders vying for the nomination. Hopefully, they can work it out with the least amount of drama possible however, because President Donald Trump’s ardent base continues to be unwavering in their support for the former reality star.

Case in point, on Wednesday morning Fox News moseyed on over to Johnny V’s Classic Cafe in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — an establishment that apparently serves a “Robert E Lee Special” — to chat with Trump supporters about next year’s election. To little surprise, the thing that seems to universally rile them up is the threat of socialism.

“It’s totally ridiculous,” said a Trump hat-wearing retired truck driver named Johnny. “They’re promising people everything; free this, free that, free this, free that. And in actuality if you sit down and look at it, that’s buying votes.”

A still from the interview was caught by Media Matters reporter Bobby Lewis, but something else caught the attention of people — namely the massive plate of fried eggs on homeboy’s plate, accompanied by a large glass of soda, naturally, at 7:30 in the morning.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar also grabbed a video clip (in which Johnny says he doesn’t give “a rear end” about Trump’s tax returns) for a better view of the eggs:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Fox News
TAGSdonald trumpFOX NEWSMAGA
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP