Trump Is Now Feuding With The Restaurant That Turned Away Sarah Huckabee Sanders

#Donald Trump
06.25.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

Over the weekend a Lexington, Virginia restaurant went viral after the owner asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family to leave the premises — which the White House Press Secretary confirmed on Twitter the following morning, adding gasoline to the fire. Under normal circumstances, things would have calmed down by now, but since we’re not living in normal times, President Trump has now weighed in on Twitter — accusing the Red Hen restaurant of being “dirty.”

“The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Trump tweeted early Monday. “I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!”

As if it wasn’t already abundantly clear that we’re living in the weirdest timeline, the President of the United States is now feuding with Jimmy Fallon and a restaurant he’s never been to. Considering that Trump has no room to criticize a restaurant — not to mention that a president has many more important issues to concern himself with — the rest of Twitter jumped in to justifiably ridicule his tweet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpred hensarah huckabee sanders

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 36 mins ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP