Getty Image

Over the weekend a Lexington, Virginia restaurant went viral after the owner asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family to leave the premises — which the White House Press Secretary confirmed on Twitter the following morning, adding gasoline to the fire. Under normal circumstances, things would have calmed down by now, but since we’re not living in normal times, President Trump has now weighed in on Twitter — accusing the Red Hen restaurant of being “dirty.”

“The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Trump tweeted early Monday. “I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!”

As if it wasn’t already abundantly clear that we’re living in the weirdest timeline, the President of the United States is now feuding with Jimmy Fallon and a restaurant he’s never been to. Considering that Trump has no room to criticize a restaurant — not to mention that a president has many more important issues to concern himself with — the rest of Twitter jumped in to justifiably ridicule his tweet.