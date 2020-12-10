We’re still in a pandemic, during which many in Trump’s inner circle have contracted coronavirus and even bragged about their “celebrity” treatment of the disease. Yet what happens when one approaches MAGA-apparel wearing ladies, who are asked to explain why they won’t wear masks? Clearly, they’re not interested in the fact that masks work best by shutting off the two-way street of droplet spread. They’re largely meant to protect others, and in turn, others should wear masks to protect you.

As comedy duo The Good Liars found out (via Raw Story), though, two particular Trump supporters swear they won’t ever wear masks, and they have a surprisingly hippy-dippy reason for their stance. “We don’t have the vibrational frequency to host the virus,” one woman explained. “So, if you don’t have that vibrational frequency right here, you’re not gonna get it.” Her friend proudly added, “And I taught her that!”

We asked these Trump supporters why they don’t wear masks. pic.twitter.com/GgZ4HJz6lf — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) December 8, 2020

The first woman wasn’t done yet. “Did you know that everything in this universe vibrates? And is alive, and there is life with that?” The second lady chimed in, “I don’t put life into COVID. I’m not gonna wear a mask. Ever.”

2021 (and widespread vaccination) truly cannot come soon enough. Fortunately, Biden’s first course of action as president will be to disinfect the White House and ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days. No word on how that will go with the MAGA crowd, but I suspect that it won’t go well at all.