After Jan. 6, Donald Trump did something he’s never done before: He shut up. Not only was the former president booted from Twitter, but he also didn’t try to make news, as he always does. Did he actually listen to his advisers, who didn’t want him to make his problems worse? Or was he down in the dumps? The latter is what Liz Cheney said Kevin McCarthy told her at the time, according to her forthcoming book Oath and Honor. But of course, Trump’s denying that he got a little blue.

“Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before, writes in her boring new book that Kevin McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, ‘the former president was depressed and not eating,'” Trump raged, per Raw Story. “That statement is not true. I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much.”

Trump then claimed that McCarthy wasn’t there to cheer him up. “He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together – Only good intentions,” Trump claimed. “Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S. She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee.”

Trump never likes to be seen as weak. He even refused to wear a mask at the height of the pandemic because it messed with his bronzer. Perhaps he doesn’t want his fans to know he has feels and sometimes stops eating McD’s.

(Via Raw Story)