Earlier this week, President Trump walked out of a 60 Minutes interview with veteran journalist Lesley Stahl. One could fairly conclude that the taping sessions did not go well, given that Trump cut the whole thing short, and now, 60 Minutes is previewing one of the confrontations that preceded his departure. It’s a contentious moment with Stahl calling out Trump for lying about how he “created the greatest economy in the history of our country.” To that, Stahl responded, “You know that’s not true!” Well, he shot back, “It’s totally true,” to which she held firm: “No.”

WATCH: President Trump was asked by @LesleyRStahl about his priorities — before cutting his interview short.@60Minutes has a history of asking tough questions of presidential candidates during the run-up to the election. More Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/ZWxP1B7GvO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2020

Trump obviously wasn’t thrilled to be called out on his lies and embellishments, and apparently, the situation escalated to the point where he didn’t wish to continue. Stahl certainly isn’t Sean Hannity, who doesn’t (as 60 Minutes does) have “a history of asking tough questions of presidential candidates during the run-up to the election.” Well, Trump woke up this morning and tweeted a (second) threat to “soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl.” He claims that she was full of “anger” in the face of his “full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s’.”

I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted “takeout” interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and “magnificently brilliant” answers to their “Q’s”. https://t.co/L3szccGamP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

So, he’s claiming to have his own tapes of the interview? That’s very strange, but yes, that’s what he was also suggesting last night.

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

After word broke that he’d left the interview early, the mask-adverse Trump tweeted an odd clip of Stahl not wearing a mask.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

And he also tweeted out some photos of Kayleigh McEnany handing Stahl a book-shaped object that Trump claims contains his contributions to healthcare. Well, the full interview should be an interesting watch on Sunday. (And maybe Trump’s got some “unedited” version on tape, too. Who really knows these days?)