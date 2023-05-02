Going into his 2024 presidential run, Donald Trump‘s team has boasted that he will have a more “disciplined campaign” after having an infamously combative relationship with the press over the years. However, the former president apparently didn’t receive that memo. On top of insulting potential primary opponent Ron DeSantis, Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Fox News in recent weeks, and he is reportedly been acting as aggressive as ever with reporters, if not more so.

According to a new recording obtained by Vanity Fair, Trump threw a tantrum on his plane shortly before he was indicted in New York for allegedly paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard attempted to ask Trump about the possible charges following the former president’s awkward campaign stop in Waco, and Trump immediately got testy:

Hillyard’s questions revolved around Trump’s posts on Truth Social at the time; the former president had warned that there could be “potential death and destruction” if he was indicted. When Hillyard again tried to clarify Trump’s “version of events” around the DA’s investigation, the ex-president said, “I don’t want to talk to you.” Hillyard tried to ask another question. “Do you hear me? You’re not a nice guy,” Trump said, turning to take a question from another reporter. When Hillyard tried a third time to get a response, Trump lost it. “Alright, let’s go, get him out of here,” Trump said. “Outta here. Outta here,” Trump said.

According to the Vanity Fair recording, Trump then picked up phones that were recording the press gaggle and asked who they belong to. When Hillyard responded that the phones were his, Trump threw them and “the thud of one of the phones hitting a surface can be heard.” At that point, the former president’s team shut down the gaggle because of all the discipline. It’s a super tight ship now.

(Via Vanity Fair)