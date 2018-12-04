President Trump’s Self-Proclaimed ‘Tariff Man’ Nickname Got Him Trolled With Superhero Jokes

12.04.18 1 hour ago

Fresh off the G20 Summit, President Trump was smack talking toward China on Twitter on Tuesday morning. In doing so, he spread confusion and sent the stock market tumbling while essentially threatening a trade war against China over what his administration perceives as trade abuses. The president wants to add to the already hefty duties imposed by the U.S. on Chinese goods, and he’d like to add an additional $267 billion in tariffs if Chinese President Xi Jinping doesn’t push Beijing to alter its ways.

No one’s quite sure how Trump plans to get his way (and, in turn, pass on the cost of these tariffs to the U.S. people), but what’s also grabbing attention is how Trump phrased one of his tweets. “….I am a Tariff Man,” he declared. “When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN”

Since a great deal of social media simply cannot look away from these tweets, you can guess what happened next. This self-proclaimed nickname, “Tariff Man,” has led to a wealth of jokes, including some superhero-related tweets that speculate about this newly minted Trump persona.

