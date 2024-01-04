Donald Trump makes news every single day, and yet he’s still not as ubiquitous as he once was. He still holds rallies but not as frequently as he once did. He’s never returned to Twitter/X, even after the dork who paid a fortune on it unsuspended his account. Is he even trying to run for president a third time? Or is hiding himself from the public the only way he could get back to the White House? That’s what one of his former aides thinks.

Per Newsweek, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in his administration for years before decamping for The View, did some speculating about her former boss on CNN’s This Morning.

“I don’t want to overstate this notion he has a sophisticated team around him,” Griffin said. “Beyond the two individuals, it’s probably a mishmash of folks that have been clinging to him since 2016 or those that kinda stayed after January 6th.”

Griffin singled out his senior campaign advisers Suzie Wiles and Chris LaCivita for finding ways to keep Trump’s craziness — and increasingly brain mushy pronouncements — on the relative downlow.

“Those two individuals know that keeping Trump out of the public eye, more or less, is actually the best thing they can do,” Griffin said. “Donald Trump is not out giving huge rallies in the way that he was at this time in 2020. We’re going to see that tick up. He’s not on Twitter. He’s not giving big sit down interviews, he’s not on mainstream media in a regular pace.

“So I think the public is kinda forgetting the chaos and the crazy of Trump,” she concluded. “I think that’s reflected in some of the poll numbers that we’re seeing in how much he’s surpassing his challengers. The more that people see him, the more they’re gonna remember.”

If this is indeed the plan, could it be so crazy that it works? Sure, he posts like a madman on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, but no one reads it beyond die-hards and it’s failing anyway. Schedule more rallies and he may be confused about who’s president again or accuse Joe Biden of starting “World War II.” Of course, if Trump found out that his own staffers don’t trust him to speak in public, surely he’d have one of his signature meltdowns. Which would be a shame.

(Via Newsweek)