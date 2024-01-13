trump
Trump Thanked A Straight-Up Former Mobster, Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano, For Vouching For His Integrity

Donald Trump may be GOP’s likely presidential candidate, but in some ways he seems unfit for office. For one thing, he’s facing a whopping 91 criminal charges, some for his attempt to overturn an election he lost. It sure sounds like he’s a crook. Or is he? After all, at least one ex-mobster is vouching for his integrity.

In a recent post on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, the former president posted a screengrab showing a quote from Sammy “the Bull” Gravano, a onetime underboss for the Gambino crime family who ratted on such figures as John Gotti. “I tried to get him,” Gravano is quoted as saying of Trump. “He just wouldn’t bite.”

In the caption, Trump commended the former mobster for being a kind of character witness for him.

“Thank you to Sammy the Bull,” wrote the 45th president of the United States. He added that he hopes the judges presiding over his cases “see this,” adding, “We need fairness, strength and honesty in our New York courts. We don’t have it now!”

That Trump was thanking a former mafioso who confessed to nearly two dozen murders, many kidnappings, armed robberies, and other crimes did not go unnoticed.

So congrats to someone who might be president again a year and change from now. It must warm his heart to be praised by a former mobster and for clearing the very low bar of not letting the mafia buy him out.

