Donald Trump may be GOP’s likely presidential candidate, but in some ways he seems unfit for office. For one thing, he’s facing a whopping 91 criminal charges, some for his attempt to overturn an election he lost. It sure sounds like he’s a crook. Or is he? After all, at least one ex-mobster is vouching for his integrity.

Trump thanks Gambino Crime Family mobster, rat, and serial liar Sammy ‘the Bull’ Gravano, who confessed to 19 murders and countless kidnappings, armed robberies, burglaries & 1000s of other felonies, for vouching for him. Trump’s new character witness. pic.twitter.com/YuRW2ixIUt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 13, 2024

In a recent post on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, the former president posted a screengrab showing a quote from Sammy “the Bull” Gravano, a onetime underboss for the Gambino crime family who ratted on such figures as John Gotti. “I tried to get him,” Gravano is quoted as saying of Trump. “He just wouldn’t bite.”

In the caption, Trump commended the former mobster for being a kind of character witness for him.

“Thank you to Sammy the Bull,” wrote the 45th president of the United States. He added that he hopes the judges presiding over his cases “see this,” adding, “We need fairness, strength and honesty in our New York courts. We don’t have it now!”

That Trump was thanking a former mafioso who confessed to nearly two dozen murders, many kidnappings, armed robberies, and other crimes did not go unnoticed.

Live your life in such a way that you never need Sammy ‘the Bull’ Gravano to vouch for your “integrity.” — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 13, 2024

Just a reminder that the only reason Sammy the Bull isn’t locked away for life is because he ratted out the mob. He’s a rat… the lowest form of scum there is. His endorsement for Drumpf is actually quite appropriate. It just reflects who he really is. — Jeremy London 🐋 (@SirJeremyLondon) January 13, 2024

Sammy the Bull Gravano was a mob hitman who confessed to 19 murders. This is a not so veiled threat to two judges hearing cases against him right now. When will they stop treating him differently than other defendants and lock him up! ⁦@MTLegalAF⁩ pic.twitter.com/mitJVL5fgi — Karen F Agnifilo (@KFAlegal) January 13, 2024

So, we have reached the part of this bizarre timeline we are living in where the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, a disgraced former president facing 91 felonies, who attempted a coup, and who committed massive business fraud–is citing Sammy the Bull as a character witness. pic.twitter.com/Jb4vX5LoSo — JaneDoeMD (@Caerage) January 13, 2024

So congrats to someone who might be president again a year and change from now. It must warm his heart to be praised by a former mobster and for clearing the very low bar of not letting the mafia buy him out.