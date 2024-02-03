Don’t make Donald Trump mad because he might throw things. Among the many shocking claims made by Cassidy Hutchinson were that the former president got ketchup everywhere as the Jan. 6 riot was unfolding. You know what else makes him get throwy? Breaking for a free lunch at the resort in which he now lives.

Per Mediaite, E. Jean Carroll attorney Roberta “Robbie” Kaplan went on the podcast George Conway Explains It All, where she spilled some tea about having to deal with the magnets understander. One story involved going down to Mar-a-Lago, where he got “increasingly irked” during a deposition. At one point Kaplan expressed interest in breaking for lunch. And that’s when he lost it:

And he looked at me and he said, “Why do we have to break for lunch? Let’s just go straight through. This is a waste of my time.” And I said, well, I’m sorry, I wouldn’t do that. But we have a court reporter, we have biographer. They’re entitled to a lunch break. We have to break for lunch. And then you could kind of see the the wheels spinning in his brain. You could really almost see it. And he said, “Well, you’re here at Mar-A-Lago. What do you think you’re gonna do for lunch? Where are you going to get lunch?”. And so I said to him, well, you know, I raised this question with your attorneys yesterday, sir, and they graciously offered to provide us with lunch. At which point there was a huge pile of documents, exhibits sitting in front of him. And he took the pile and he just threw it across the table.

It wasn’t the idea of lunch that really set him off. It was the idea, Kaplan said, of his legal team offering her a free lunch at Mar-a-Lago. He didn’t just take his rage out at documents. He also “scolded” his attorney Alina Habba.

“He was so mad at Alina,” Kaplan recalled.

Thing is, after lunch Trump had one of his unpredictable changes of heart. Now, Kaplan said, he was “charming.”

He came back in and he said, well, how’d you like the lunch? And I said, well, sir, I had a banana. You know, I never really eat when I’m taking testimony. And he said, well, I told you, he’s kind of charming. He said, “I told you, I told them to make you really bad sandwiches, but they can’t help themselves here. We have the best sandwiches.”

So the guy with the melting brain who tried to overturn democracy can be charming…after he’s acted like a petulant child. Good to know.

(Via Mediaite)