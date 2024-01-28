Donald Trump’s third presidential campaign may be going inexplicably gangbusters. His brain? Not doing quite as hot. For months the former president has been making one surreal gaffe after another, be it forgetting who currently has his old job, mixing up the names of people he hates or saying weird things about magnets. Trump has tried to explain his screw-ups, albeit not very convincingly. Not even Fox News can come up with a good answer for stuff like forgetting there’s already been a World War II.

Per Raw Story, Mollie Hemingway, a contributor to the conservative news network was asked by host Howard Kurtz to explain Trump’s repeated brain farts. She tried to spin one: him sleepily slurring his way through the word “institute.” That one, at least, was “clearly a typo on the teleprompter or a misread of the teleprompter.”

But was it? Hemingway didn’t even try with some of Trump’s other farty pronouncements, like pronouncing “solving” as “salving” or not being able to say the word “smallest.” Instead she moved onto some of Joe Biden’s gaffes, saying, “I don’t even know what to say because it’s so hard for me to understand him.”

But Leslie Marshall, a lefty Fox News regular, wasn’t having it.

“Unlike Mollie, I’m not gonna make excuses for, you know, Joe Biden and say that one slur is, you know, a typo and the other is not, you know, sorry, no,” she said. “Everybody makes mistakes, Howie, like you said, you know, I certainly do it.”

So far many Republican voters have been fine with Trump’s mental hiccups, even with him straight-up vowing to be a dictator. But some on the left, like SNL’s Colin Jost, have started to worry about both Trump and Biden and whether having the two frontrunners duke it out again isn’t actually “elder abuse.”

You can watch the segment in the video below.

(Via Raw Story)