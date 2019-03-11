Getty Image

President Donald Trump’s latest gaffe happened last week during a meeting for the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, when he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.” “I used to say, Tim, you gotta start doing it over here and you really have, you’ve really put a big investment in the country,” Trump told Cook, in regards to bringing manufacturing operations back to the United States. “We really appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

Trump was subsequently ridiculed in the media and online as result of the gaffe — but now, nearly one week later — he’s offered an explanation on Twitter as to what was going on in that big orange head of his.

“At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words,” Trump tweeted. “The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!”

Uh … okay, then?