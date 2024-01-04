Donald Trump may be crushing it in the polls, but that’s only amongst Republicans. What about the rest of the country? For instance, how’s he — or any Republican these days — faring with the youth of America? Not very well! The most prominent young Republicans in 2024 are bedhair enthusiast Charlie Kirk, possible fake cryer Kyle Rittenhouse, and sexless anti-Semite Nick Fuentes. Surely the former president spending New Year’s Eve with Vanilla Ice, of all musicians, isn’t helping.

Jessica: If you believe that Trump will win by 20 pts with the Black vote, I have many bridges to sell you. Or the youth vote, the guy had Vanilla Ice at his New Year’s Eve Party and you think he’s winning the youth vote? pic.twitter.com/1OkCujJapc — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2024

On Wednesday’s episode of The Five, token Democrat Jessica Tarlov got into an argument with the colleagues when she refused to buy wishy-washy polls that have the former president walloping the current president, except in the ones where he’s not.

“This idea that Trump is blowing him out of the water is just not supported by the data,” Tarlov charged. “Look at the last three or four polls. Trump’s up two in one, then it’s tied in the other, then Biden’s up one in the other.

“If you believe that Trump will win by 20 points of the Black vote, I have many, many bridges to sell you,” she continued. “Or the youth vote. The guy had Vanilla Ice at his New Year’s Eve party and you think he’s winning the youth vote?”

Co-host Jesse Watters tried to spin it as a joke, but Tarlov interjected, saying, “Ice, ice, baby, you’re losing the youth vote.”

It’s true: On the same day 90210 alum Ian Ziering somehow found himself embroiled in an all-out biker brawl, Trump threw a Mar-a-Lago bash featuring the early ‘90s’ most notorious whiteboy rapper. Vanilla Ice, aka Robert Van Winkle, has been a joke for decades, and has sometimes leaned into it. He’s even in multiple Adam Sandler movies, one time as Mark Twain. What he’s not is a sign of youthful with-it-ness. Instead he’s the opposite.

In other words, people can chill out over the guy who gets into fights with the Village People winning over Gen Z. For now.

