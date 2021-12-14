Donald Trump Crowd Size
Getty Image
Viral

Three Trump Supporters From Florida Have Reportedly Been Arrested For Voter Fraud, And The Jokes Won’t Stop

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Ex-President Trump’s constant claims of voter fraud have been sort-of confirmed, but don’t tell MyPillow guy Mike Lindell yet because the call’s allegedly coming from the house (or rather, coming from within Trump’s own ride-or-die base). All of this is happening while, in come states, Trump supporters are going door to door in an attempt to find evidence of “voter fraud,” and well, it ain’t happening, unless one counts what’s going down in Florida.

Click Orlando is reporting that three Trump supporters (Jay Ketcik, Joan Halstead and John Rider, who all live in the census-designated area of “The Villages,” a retirement community) have been arrested and charged with voter fraud after they allegedly cast multiple ballots in the 2020 presidential election. And it seems as though the voter fraud in question took the form of absentee ballots in states other than Florida:

Ketcik, 63, is accused of voting by mail in Florida in October 2020 while also casting an absentee ballot in his original home state of Michigan, court records show. Halstead, 71, voted in-person in Florida but also cast an absentee ballot in New York, prosecutors allege. Ketcik and Halstead turned themselves in to the Sumter County jail on outstanding warrants, court records show.

Rider, 61, was arrested by Brevard County deputies at the Royal Caribbean cruise ship terminal at Port Canaveral on Dec. 3, according to court records. Details of the accusations against him were not immediately available, but prosecutors indicated he also cast ballots both out-of-state and in Florida.

Via the relevant Florida statute, voter fraud in Florida is considered a third-degree felony, which carries up to five years behind bars. It’s worth pointing out that it’s unclear exactly who these Trump supporters voted for, but they’re, uh, Trump supporters, so there’s that.

Here’s the Click Orlando News 6 news clip (including mug shots), as tweeted by Ron Filipkowski.

Although this story is far from over with more details to come (including whether Gov. DeSantis will take action), people are pointing out the irony on Twitter with jokes (including one about Trump’s Village People dancing) and more.

Also, what is going on at The Villages?

(Via Click Orlando)

×