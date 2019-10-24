Trump Is Being Mocked Online For Saying He’s Building A Wall In Colorado

President Trump has a lot on his plate right now, and his brain has always been a bit mushy anyways. And yet what to make of comments he made Wednesday in which he said he’s building a wall in Colorado? Is he referring to his infamous border wall? Because if so he’ll be surprised to learn Colorado is an entire state, some 370 miles, north of the line that separates America from Mexico. Or is there now another wall, and if so which of the six state borders will it be built on, and also why?

As per CNN, the president — who may be impeached — was delivering a speech on American energy in Pittsburgh, which is also very far away from the border, and also from Colorado. As he’s wont to do, Trump started bragging about his accomplishments, or accomplishments he swears he’ll accomplish.

President Trump: "We're building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we're building a wall in Colorado." pic.twitter.com/f9ZIdxOhXt — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2019

“We’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado,” Trump told the crowd.

So that happened! Trump’s latest impenetrable statement came soon after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to overturn the president’s declaration of a national emergency, which he used to get the wall built, eventually deciding to siphon off $3.6 billion of military construction funding from the Pentagon to make good on the promise that helped win him the Electoral College.

No one is sure what to make of it, and perhaps we should be concerned that his brain may be going — moreso. But it did make for a fun night of mockery on social media. One of those was Jared Polis, current governor of Colorado.

Well this is awkward …Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography pic.twitter.com/bEXLDJYUku — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) October 23, 2019

Others offered the president geography lessons, including Senator Patrick Leahy from Vermont.

Geography education matters, everybody https://t.co/uKrolHasD4 — Scaremy Neely (@jeremyneely) October 23, 2019

Donald Trump is the President of the United States and he thinks Colorado is a border state. Or maybe he’s just protecting it from Kansas, which is fair (I’m a Mizzou grad and I’ll be here all week. Enjoy the veal!). https://t.co/7ArFcU5H7f — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 23, 2019

We should at the very least have a president who knows Colorado isn’t on the Mexican border. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 24, 2019

Some wondered if he was simply really, really worried for the safety of Coloradoans.

Gotta protect Colorado from *checks notes* Taos and Sante Fe https://t.co/QW9O60ep3E — Amina Akhtar (@Drrramina) October 23, 2019

Trump just said he’s building a wall in Colorado. Is that to keep out the Nebraskans or those pesky folks from Wyoming? https://t.co/K8Hc3Vg2oS — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) October 24, 2019

Perhaps he never learned the map of the United States.

He assumes Colorado borders Mexico because everything square and west of New York is interchangeable to him. https://t.co/rHj3dG7aH3 — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) October 24, 2019

Or maybe he has other plans.

I am absolutely HERE for this BOLD, PROGRESSIVE new plan to build a wall in ALL 50 states! First Colorado, next Michigan! Build those walls mr @realDonaldTrump sir! pic.twitter.com/LDX9Ic5p0l — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 24, 2019

this wall’s just there as an aesthetic choice apparently https://t.co/WlKG2pqVbC — Alexandra Petrified (@petridishes) October 23, 2019

Or, being charitable, he knows American geography and simply mis-spoke.

As a former resident of Arizona and a current resident of New Mexico and frequent visitor to Colorado, I am 100% certain that this is Trump saying Colorado when he meant Arizona. https://t.co/itnBiGL6PG — Ed Bott (@edbott) October 23, 2019

Of course, he may simply be an idiot.

Trump bragged, “We’re building a wall in Colorado.” I gave this a moment and thought, “Why would he say we’re building it where Mexico doesn’t even border…?” And then I remembered. He’s really just that stupid. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2019

Incidentally, back during the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton took Colorado. So maybe he just secretly has it out for them.

(Via CNN)