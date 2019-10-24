Getty Image

Trump Is Being Mocked Online For Saying He’s Building A Wall In Colorado

by: Twitter

President Trump has a lot on his plate right now, and his brain has always been a bit mushy anyways. And yet what to make of comments he made Wednesday in which he said he’s building a wall in Colorado? Is he referring to his infamous border wall? Because if so he’ll be surprised to learn Colorado is an entire state, some 370 miles, north of the line that separates America from Mexico. Or is there now another wall, and if so which of the six state borders will it be built on, and also why?

As per CNN, the president — who may be impeached — was delivering a speech on American energy in Pittsburgh, which is also very far away from the border, and also from Colorado. As he’s wont to do, Trump started bragging about his accomplishments, or accomplishments he swears he’ll accomplish.

“We’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado,” Trump told the crowd.

So that happened! Trump’s latest impenetrable statement came soon after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to overturn the president’s declaration of a national emergency, which he used to get the wall built, eventually deciding to siphon off $3.6 billion of military construction funding from the Pentagon to make good on the promise that helped win him the Electoral College.

No one is sure what to make of it, and perhaps we should be concerned that his brain may be going — moreso. But it did make for a fun night of mockery on social media. One of those was Jared Polis, current governor of Colorado.

Others offered the president geography lessons, including Senator Patrick Leahy from Vermont.

Some wondered if he was simply really, really worried for the safety of Coloradoans.

Perhaps he never learned the map of the United States.

Or maybe he has other plans.

Or, being charitable, he knows American geography and simply mis-spoke.

Of course, he may simply be an idiot.

Incidentally, back during the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton took Colorado. So maybe he just secretly has it out for them.

