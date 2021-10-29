With his Twitter account on ice for the foreseeable future, Donald Trump has resorted to firing off official letters to scratch the incessant itch for unhinged ranting. For his latest screed, Trump has written to the Pulitzer Prize Board and demanded that it rescind awards given to journalists in 2018 for reporting on his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. Remarkably, Trump avoids using the phrase “fake news,” but that’s basically the gist of his letter. Via Mediaite:

I call on the Pulitzer Prize Board to immediately rescind the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting awarded to the staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post, which was based on false reporting of a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump Campaign. As has been widely publicized, the coverage was no more than a politically motivated farce which attempted to spin a false narrative that my campaign supposedly colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence underpinning this allegation.

According to Trump, he has been “exonerated” of the charges made by the reporters, which is obviously a debatable statement.

Naturally, this letter wasn’t the only one written by Trump this week. The former president wrote to the Wall Street Journal and accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Attorney General Bill Barr of interfering with the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania. According to Trump, Barr told attorneys to stand down and not investigate “election irregularities” in the state while Zuckerberg interfered by helping cover the cost of ballot processing equipment. It’s easily Trump’s wildest claim yet, but he seems to have a lot of time on his hands these days, so who knows what he’ll think up next.

(Via Mediaite)