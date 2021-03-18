Donald Trump just got a major beat down. Or, at least, his wax figure did.

According to a news report by the San Antonio Express, a replica of the former president currently being housed at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas, had to be moved to storage… for its own safety. The museum, a branch under the Ripley Entertainment Corp and owned by the great-grandson of Marie Tussaud, had been home to the sculpture for at least the last four years. A popular tourist destination, Trump’s statue had been a literal punching bag for patrons who left so much damage — mostly deep scratches on Trump’s face — that management was forced to take it off the floor.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Clay Stewart, the regional manager of the museum told the San Antonio Express. Apparently, workers had first relocated the figure to the front lobby so security could keep a better eye on it but, when that didn’t deter visitors from “punching” and “scratching” the visage of the former president, the call was made to remove Trump’s wax double all together — placing him in storage along with other figurines like George Washington.

It’s not the first time Trump’s wax replica has borne the brunt of the public’s frustration with the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief. In October 2020, Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin tossed Trump in the trash, literally as part of an exhibit change meant to denounce his administration’s policies. Madame Tussauds in London followed suit, outfitting Trump in golf attire following his loss in the presidential election to “reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe.”

But we have a feeling the loss of the spotlight might hurt Trump the most. Our thoughts and prayers to his wax double, which really doesn’t deserve any of this.

(Via San Antonio Express)