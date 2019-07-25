Netflix’s Cancellation Of ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Is Stirring Up Some Concerns About The State Of Streaming

News & Culture Writer
07.25.19

Netflix

Netflix summarily canceled two of its own programs on Wednesday, including BoJack Horseman alum Lisa Hanawalt’s critically acclaimed series Tuca & Bertie. The move drew plenty of One Day at a Time-esque criticism from Hanawalt’s colleagues, industry professionals and entertainment journalists alike. One of the more thoughtful examples from these reactions arrived by way of Adam Ruins Everything host Adam Conover, who’s worked with Hanawalt on BoJack, Tuca & Bertie, his own show, and many other titles.

Needless to say, Conover made some pretty solid points about the current status of streaming entertainment.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Lisa Hanawalt. When you watch Tuca & Bertie, you are getting her gorgeously warped mind and heart blasted directly into your retina. The show IS Lisa, animated. No wonder it resonated so deeply with so many people,” he began before adding: “A few more thoughts, though.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Now#Internet Reactions#Streaming#Twitter Reactions#Netflix
TAGSADAM CONOVERAdam Ruins Everythinginternet reactionsNETFLIXstreamingTuca & BertieTV Nowtwitter reactions
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP