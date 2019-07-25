Netflix

Netflix summarily canceled two of its own programs on Wednesday, including BoJack Horseman alum Lisa Hanawalt’s critically acclaimed series Tuca & Bertie. The move drew plenty of One Day at a Time-esque criticism from Hanawalt’s colleagues, industry professionals and entertainment journalists alike. One of the more thoughtful examples from these reactions arrived by way of Adam Ruins Everything host Adam Conover, who’s worked with Hanawalt on BoJack, Tuca & Bertie, his own show, and many other titles.

Needless to say, Conover made some pretty solid points about the current status of streaming entertainment.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Lisa Hanawalt. When you watch Tuca & Bertie, you are getting her gorgeously warped mind and heart blasted directly into your retina. The show IS Lisa, animated. No wonder it resonated so deeply with so many people,” he began before adding: “A few more thoughts, though.”