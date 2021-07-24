Who doesn’t love a good Tucker Carlson dunking? The Fox News host has risen to the top of the network’s ratings by spouting some of the worst right-wing nonsense imaginable, no low too far for him. The only solace is that every now and then he gets publicly humiliated. On Friday an alleged screengrab of him being a whiny weirdo to Rep. Eric Swalwell went viral on Twitter. On Saturday we got video of him being confronted by a Montana man, who got to say to his face what many think.

According to Huffington Post, one Dan Bailey, a fly fishing guide, posted the encounter on his Instagram page. It finds him Carlson a store — actually called Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop, though, amazingly, the owner and customer are unrelated — getting a very quiet, but very passionate dressing-down by one of its customers.

“You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that,” Bailey tells Carlson, who stares up at him with a bland smile, as though knowing the altercation is being filmed. It’s difficult to hear most of what Bailey is saying to the commentator, but you can hear Carlson condescendingly refer to him as “son” at the end.

Bailey was much more clear in the post’s caption. “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it!” he wrote. “What an a*shole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

The video was picked up across social media, where many enjoyed watching someone who once told his millions of viewers to harass people wearing protective masks being harassed for being a jerk.

Since Fox News is unlikely to ever reign Carlson in, even as his words endanger his own viewers’ lives, watching him get quietly called out in public is the best we can get.

(Via HuffPo)