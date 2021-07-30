Everyone loves that moment in a movie when a bully gets his comeuppance, which explains why millions people have watched the viral video of Fox News host and scourge on humanity Tucker Carlson being confronted by a customer in a fly fishing store in Montana and being told, “You are the worst human being known to man.”

Man confronts Tucker Carlson over his anti-vaccine rhetoric: “You are the worst human being known to man. I want you to know that… What you have done to this state, to the United States… What you’ve done to people’s families…”pic.twitter.com/RuwacoIecR — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 24, 2021

Now, in what is clearly a case of l’esprit d’escalier (the term for when you think of the perfect comeback after the fact, which literally translates to “staircase wit”), Carlson is talking up a good game of what he would’ve done to the so-called “Montana Man” had cameras not been rolling. As Mediaite notes, Carlson joined a handful of his Fox News playmates to appear on The Five when the topic of his recent face-off came up.

“I find it very frustrating that adult men are now becoming like mean girls,” co-host Greg Gutfeld not-so-wisely observed. “He could have come up to you and actually expressed himself and you could have had a conversation. But he couldn’t do that without someone filming it, because he knew if he had someone to film it that would impact your response, which, as a wise person in the media, you know that.”

First off: It’s funny that anyone thinks Carlson would or could ever have “a conversation” with someone, as his understanding of the concept seems to be shouting into the void with no rules or any factual basis for the damaging lies he spews. Which is exactly what Montana Man was complaining about. Even more amusing was Carlson’s response, which was essentially the wimpiest “Why I outta…” ever uttered:

“Hassling me in front of my kids? I mean, I had some dark thoughts which I’m not going to articulate here. Leaving me totally out of it, the bigger problem is the Mountain states are completely invaded by the people who destroyed California. What’s so interesting is they’re the exact same people who lecture you day and night about diversity, and it’s so important, and that you’re a racist and etc. And then they run to Montana — they literally run to the hills away from diversity. The hills greatly suffer when they do that. I will leave it there.”

Not exactly the most cogent of responses, but hey, what can one expect from the worst human being known to man? You can watch the full clip, beginning around the 25-minute mark, below.

(Via Mediate)