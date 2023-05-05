Alex Jones is fuming mad after being tricked by an AI Tucker Carlson voice. The whole thing went down earlier this week when Canadian prankster Chris James claimed that he duped the Infowars host thanks to an AI voice generator and Carlson’s real phone number.

“Okay so let’s say someone has Tucker Carlson’s cell number, and also Alex Jones’ cell phone number, and also an AI Tucker Carlson voice. They could IN THEORY call Alex Jones and pretend to be Tucker, and have a full conversation with him,” James tweeted on Wednesday. “Anyways I just did that.”

According to James, it worked way better than he imagined.

“I was honestly caught off guard by how much he bought that it was Tucker,” he added. “I ran out of clips.”

While James has yet to post the publish the call, Jones confirmed its existence by raging about the prank on the Thursday episode of Infowars and repeatedly calling for James arrest.

“Tucker Carlson’s lawyers are involved, and what you did, we believe is a crime, so even though you think you are safe up in Canada, you are going to get arrested for what you did yesterday. So keep laughing, you little arrogant person,” Jones fumed via The Daily Beast. “I’m going to file a criminal complaint… you don’t get to steal our phone numbers and then pose as us.”

After Jones fumed about him on his show, James updated his Twitter thread and claims he spoke to the Infowars host.