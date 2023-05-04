Shortly after Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News, a report claimed that the conservative news network is reportedly sitting on a massive “oppo file” that will presumably prevent Carlson from doing anything retaliatory. Since then, a steady stream of damaging text messages and video footage has been conveniently “leaked” to the media that sheds the light on the former Fox host’s behavior behind the scenes.

In the latest video obtained by Media Matters, Carlson can be seen asking a makeup artist about “pillow fights” in the “ladies room” and what really goes on in there.

“I’m not speaking of you, but more in general with ladies, when they go to the ladies room and ‘powder their noses,’ is there actually nose-powdering going on?” The make-up artist replies, “sometimes,” to which Carlson responds, “Oooh, I like the sound of that.” “Most of the time, it’s lipstick,” she adds. Carlson then asks, “Do pillow fights ever break out?” quickly adding, “You don’t have to, you don’t have to.” After she says “not in the bathroom,” he replies, “OK. Not in the bathroom. That’d be more [of] a dorm activity.”.

You can watch the video below:

FOXLEAKS: Tucker Carlson asks makeup artist if “pillow fights ever break out” in the women’s bathroom in new behind-the-scenes video https://t.co/M2d6THLRdq pic.twitter.com/vSRooVlzVH — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 4, 2023

As for whether the leaks are keeping Carlson in line, not so much. According to a new report from The Washington Post, Carlson is itching to get back into the media as soon as possible, even if it includes giving up millions from his Fox contract. Carlson’s ambitions are so lofty that he’s reportedly trying to become a major voice in the 2024 elections by moderating his own GOP presidential debate and has already reached out to Donald Trump to get the ball rolling.

(Via Media Matters)