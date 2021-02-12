This screencap ^^ from Tucker Carlson’s Thursday night episode is too fitting not to use, since he spent a good deal of time complaining about “The Left” being out to get him and Fox News. It’s an almost too carefully planned stance that he adopted a day after he dropped his latest harmful conspiracy theory. This one’s about George Floyd, whose cause of death was determined to be homicide in two separate autopsies. The finer details of those reports did differ, but Tucker decided to falsely and baselessly claim to his audience that “the story they told us about George Floyd’s death was an utter lie.” He added, “There was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered by a cop.” Tucker then falsely claimed that Floyd “almost certainly died” from a Fentanyl overdose.

“Months later we learned that the story they told us about George Floyd’s death was an utter lie. There was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered by a cop. The autopsy showed that he almost certainly died of an overdose. Fentanyl…” – @TuckerCarlson just now pic.twitter.com/LcWMLrxEjJ — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) February 11, 2021

Why did Tucker Carlson bring up George Floyd? He edged into an argument that Floyd’s murder was a false flag event, and he somehow linked it to Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial while claiming that both events are meant to take down America’s “old order.” He then falsely claimed that the U.S. Capitol rioters were peaceful and never physically harmed anyone, despite the fact that two police officers (including Officer Brian Sicknick) lost their lives due to the insurrection. Carlson then suggested that Democrats orchestrated the grieving over Sicknick’s death in an effort to undermine the GOP.

In terms of outrageousness, this dangerous (not to mention convoluted) conspiracy theory is right up there with Tucker defending Kyle Rittenhouse after he murdered Kenosha protesters while asking, “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Tucker’s definitely hitting his own personal record for conspiracy theories with his position on George Floyd, though.

This is infowars shit, just a completely batshit conspiracy theory blasted into your meemaws face pic.twitter.com/pjHzzeo5At — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 11, 2021

People are more than outraged here and calling for Fox News to rein in Tucker’s rhetoric. They’d also like to see Tucker removed from the air and are talking about boycotts as well. One thing is certain: Tucker keeps managing to top himself.

Tucker Carlson needs to be removed from Television. His lies helped to create January 6th. https://t.co/GWcBr1YYfS — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 11, 2021

@TuckerCarlson is an absolute monster. george floyd was MURDERED. ON CAMERA. his conspiracies are so sick pic.twitter.com/isaQxiHfIP — d 🤟🏽 (@dcrizzlle) February 11, 2021

Tucker Carlson is just the tip of the iceberg. I will boycott any company that advertises on @FoxNews — modern man (@tooronlists) February 11, 2021

Okay this is just way way too much. Tucker Carlson saying George Floyd died of an overdose!!! BOYCOTT FOX UNTIL HE IS GONE. https://t.co/SFRVeXhVBN — Mary Amsterdam (@mca_27) February 11, 2021

This idiot @TuckerCarlson is trying to pimp the death of George Floyd to discuss Trump impeachment. DESPICABLE. https://t.co/rgVH6kwYFG — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 11, 2021

We need to boycott his sponsors. — Skysister (@skysister911) February 11, 2021

