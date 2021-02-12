Fox News
People Are Calling For Tucker Carlson To Be Fired After He Falsely Claimed That George Floyd Wasn’t Killed By Police Brutality

This screencap ^^ from Tucker Carlson’s Thursday night episode is too fitting not to use, since he spent a good deal of time complaining about “The Left” being out to get him and Fox News. It’s an almost too carefully planned stance that he adopted a day after he dropped his latest harmful conspiracy theory. This one’s about George Floyd, whose cause of death was determined to be homicide in two separate autopsies. The finer details of those reports did differ, but Tucker decided to falsely and baselessly claim to his audience that “the story they told us about George Floyd’s death was an utter lie.” He added, “There was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered by a cop.” Tucker then falsely claimed that Floyd “almost certainly died” from a Fentanyl overdose.

Why did Tucker Carlson bring up George Floyd? He edged into an argument that Floyd’s murder was a false flag event, and he somehow linked it to Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial while claiming that both events are meant to take down America’s “old order.” He then falsely claimed that the U.S. Capitol rioters were peaceful and never physically harmed anyone, despite the fact that two police officers (including Officer Brian Sicknick) lost their lives due to the insurrection. Carlson then suggested that Democrats orchestrated the grieving over Sicknick’s death in an effort to undermine the GOP.

In terms of outrageousness, this dangerous (not to mention convoluted) conspiracy theory is right up there with Tucker defending Kyle Rittenhouse after he murdered Kenosha protesters while asking, “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Tucker’s definitely hitting his own personal record for conspiracy theories with his position on George Floyd, though.

People are more than outraged here and calling for Fox News to rein in Tucker’s rhetoric. They’d also like to see Tucker removed from the air and are talking about boycotts as well. One thing is certain: Tucker keeps managing to top himself.

