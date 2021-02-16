Fox News blowhard Tucker Carlson was a contestant on a 2004 episode of Jeopardy! He narrowly finished in first place over columnist Peggy Noonan (the Final Jeopardy prompt: “If a president is impeached, this official presides over the trial in the Senate,” which is almost too perfect), but it would have been a blowout if the game had been focused on Carlson’s specialty: “vile and vicious” attacks. Monday’s episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah had Carlson responding to his oft-racist, sexist, and white nationalist comments over the years with Jeopardy!-style buzz ins. For instance:

“We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier” “What is hate speech?”

“All cultures are equal, except they are not all equal” “What is a white supremacist?”

“Iraq is a crappy place filled with a bunch of, you know, semiliterate primitive monkeys” “Who’s the racist here?”

“Well, I’m, like, extraordinarily loaded just from, like, money I, you know, inherited… I’ve never needed to work” “What is precisely is privilege?”

And most recently: “There was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered by a cop” “What exactly is this disinformation?”

Watch the clip above.