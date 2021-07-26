After confronting Tucker Carlson inside a fly fishing store and capturing the epic moment on video, a Montana man has become quite the social media legend. In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Dan Bailey can be seen walking up to the controversial Fox News host and telling Carlson directly to his face, “You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that.”

In the caption to his now-viral video, Bailey expanded on getting to tell off Carlson for being a top source of COVID vaccine misinformation. Via Instagram:

“It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a**hole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

However, while Montana Man continues to trend on social media as people praise Bailey for confronting Carlson, Fox News condemned the confrontation in a statement:

“Ambushing Tucker Carlson while he is in a store with his family is totally inexcusable — no public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.”

Clearly, a large contingent of social media disagrees with Fox’s statement. Bailey has been receiving so many offers to buy him a beer that he should probably start eyeing up a liver transplant just to be safe. It’s not everyday that Carlson is caught out in the wild and forced to face the consequences of his nightly rhetoric.

Dear Montana man who confronted Tucker Carlson, You have earned anytime, anywhere status with me. Please let me know if you ever need ANYTHING. Your new best friend, Don Winslow — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 26, 2021

In just 30-seconds, the Montana Man did more to call out Tucker Carlson's bullshit, than Facebook has done over the last 4 years. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 25, 2021

Counterpoint: Carlson should never shop in peace again. If he can’t eat it he shouldn’t have served it 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/N1V3MYy7ai — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) July 26, 2021

How many times have you watched the man in Montana tell off Tucker Carlson? I'm well into the double digits – it doesn't get old 😂🤣 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 25, 2021

Me to #MontanaMan I want to party with you, cowboy. pic.twitter.com/CNQZ4L2gBO — unresolved (@stutodd) July 25, 2021