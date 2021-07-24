Night after night, Tucker Carlson bombards his millions of viewers with unhinged conspiracy theories: Vaccines are dangerous. He’s being spied on by the NSA. The Jan. 6 insurrection wasn’t that bad. But behind the scenes he may be a lot more chummy with his purported enemies than he lets on. A recent New York Times piece alleged that he’s a notorious leaker to the so-called “Fake News Media.” And now a lefty politician claimed he and the Fox News host got into it over text.

After years of lying about me and my family, @TuckerCarlson is losing his mind that I won’t return his calls. Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next? #TuckerTantrum pic.twitter.com/vwX7AfwJ1Z — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2021

On Friday, Representative Eric Swalwell, one of the House’s biggest critics Donald Trump critics, took to Twitter, posting an alleged screengrab of a mobile exchange between he and the Fox News firebreather. It shows Carlson reaching out to him, asking him to give him a call.

“I’m hesitant to do that,” Swalwell wrote back. “You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she’s getting death threats. That’s way out of bounds. She’s a pregnant mom of a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. Hit me all you like. But to go after her. That’s just wrong.”

Carlson, allegedly, had a one-word response: “Coward.”

In the post, Swalwell said Carlson is “losing his mind that I won’t return his calls,” adding, “Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next?”

Earlier in the week, Carlson came after the Democratic lawmaker in a segment entitled “Eric Swalwell Has a Problem With Money.” In it, he claimed that “more than $20,000.00 of Eric Swalwell’s campaign expenditures went to the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Half Moon Bay, California. Now, weirdly or maybe not so weirdly, Eric Swalwell’s wife is an executive at that very hotel.” He also accused him of bedding a Chinese spy.

