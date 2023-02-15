Fox News has been getting into the comedy business and it ain’t been pretty. They have the top-rated late night chat show, but unfortunately it stars Greg Gutfeld. They have a new Roseanne Barr stand-up special, but unfortunately she’s now kinda depressing. Even the inadvertently funny Tucker Carlson is getting in on the action with a new doc about comedy being allegedly killed by wokeness, which features comics whose work he used without permission.

Hey @TuckerCarlson go fuck a green M&M you open mouthed dipshit. It’s funny that you are making a documentary about comedy considering the right wing has no idea how to do it. You used my clip (without permission) and I will now be joining ANTIFA in retaliation. https://t.co/GJ9CvHGRi0 — troy bond (@TroyHasEbola) February 15, 2023

After a trailer for the Fox Nation special, called The Death of Comedy?, went live, one of the comics featured in it, Troy Bond, torched Tucker for including him without getting his clearance.

“Hey @TuckerCarlson,” Bond wrote, “go f*ck a green M&M you open mouthed dipshit. It’s funny that you are making a documentary about comedy considering the right wing has no idea how to do it. You used my clip (without permission) and I will now be joining ANTIFA in retaliation.”

Nimesh Patel, who makes a brief cameo in the trailer, dragged Tucker twice. He called him a “loser,” adding, “Whining about cancel culture while making millions spewing loosely veiled propaganda. Get off your own d*ck Tucker.” He also claims they included a clip of him after he told his producers they couldn’t use it.

.@TuckerCarlson is a loser. Whining about cancel culture while making millions spewing loosely veiled propaganda. Get off your own dick Tucker https://t.co/VoewxW61Gw — Nimesh Patel (@findingnimesh) February 14, 2023

Hey clown, your whole documentary is wrong. I see you only used my Rogan clip because I said no to your producers. This take is stupid. — Nimesh Patel (@findingnimesh) February 14, 2023

Another comic, Laurie Kilmartin, pointed out that the trailer only features male comics.

I guess comedy does seem dead when you only talk to male comics https://t.co/LtQZRYyfTM — Laurie Kilmartin- Albany NY Feb 24/25 (@anylaurie16) February 15, 2023

Jena Friedman, a Daily Show alum who was Oscar-nominated for her work on Borat 2 (and who made news for making abortion jokes while pregnant, which one could argue proves comedy isn’t dead), expressed sympathy for any comics who wind up on Tucker’s special.

My heart goes out to any comics who inadvertently ended up in this https://t.co/VL66lEvBat — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) February 15, 2023

The Death of Comedy? streams now on Fox Nation, if that’s your bag.

(Via The Daily Beast)