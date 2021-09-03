On Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. charged 15 people—many of them hospital and nursing home workers—with purchasing fake COVID vaccination cards via Instagram. And Tucker Carlson is shocked and appalled that anyone would dare treat these “law-abiding Americans” (his words) who just broke the law with breaking the law.

At this point, anything that comes out of Carlson’s propaganda-filled mouth sounds a bit like whatever Charlie Brown’s teacher was saying: Wah, wah, wah. But Mediaite reports, Carlson is not just defending people who paid money to some stranger they found on Instagram to fake getting a vaccine that is so far our only defense against what feels like a never-ending pandemic versus actually getting the jab, he’s celebrating them. But if these same people are so strong in their anti-vaxx positions, wouldn’t the braver tack be standing up to the order and accepting the consequences that come with that? Of course, disingenuous convictions are something Carlson is all-too-familiar with, which is why it’s hardly surprising that he’s siding with Team Fake Vaxx here, and making it sound like Vance is dragging sweet ol’ grandmas from their homes and locking them up for forgetting to send your $5 birthday check.

“Vance has just charged 13 Americans with felonies for buying fake vaccination cards. Several of the ‘suspects,’ according to the prosecutors, were healthcare workers who’ve been told by the state they’ll be fired unless they get the shot. So politicians telling doctors and nurses what medicine to take. That’s exactly what they told us they were against for decades. Again, these are healthcare workers; they know the science of COVID far better than politicians, governors, prosecutors. Now, in good conscience, they’ve risked their careers to preserve their right to bodily autonomy and now they’re in jail for that.”

It’s convenient that Carlson, who once claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci “created COVID,” is suddenly siding with science and medical experts. Despite the fact that we don’t really know what jobs these people held; The Hill noted that authorities “believe each of the customers works in front-line and essential services, including hospitals and nursing homes,” a broad description that includes food service personnel.

It’s also worth noting that Carlson spent the earlier part of this week mocking the idea of “my body, my choice,” so his faux outrage over “bodily autonomy” is moot.

Still, Carlson refused to acknowledge that there was anything wrong or illegal about a person with the ability to access and alter an individual’s medical file being paid to do just that, and enter false information about a patient.

Buying a fake vaccination card is not a, quote, “serious crime.” It’s not even close to a serious crime. Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent, law-abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants. You know what’s a serious crime? Forcing Americans to take drugs they don’t need or want. That’s a very serious crime. And let’s hope, in the end, someone is punished for it, severely.

And the world spins madly on.

(Via Mediaite)