People Are Calling For Tucker Carlson To Be Fired For Defending A 17 Year Old Who Murdered Kenosha Protesters

Following the police shooting of Jacob Blake (who was left paralyzed) in Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests have been ongoing for days. It comes as no surprise that Tucker Carlson would (not for the first time) side against protestors of police brutality, but his rhetoric on Tuesday grew so heated and over-the-top that people are calling for Fox News to give him the boot.

Of particular relevance with these calls for Fox News to take news against the anchor is Carlson’s defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old vigilante who opened fire (with a semi-automatic rifle) on protesters, killing two of them in the process. Rittenhouse has been arrested and (according to Antioch Police, via CNN) charged with first-degree intentional homicide. However, Carlson didn’t hide his on-air support for the teen.

“Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder?” Carlson reasoned. “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would.”

People are rallying with disgust over Carlson’s apparent justification of Rittenhouse’s actions. They’re asking Fox News to take him off the air, as well as for consumers to boycott advertisers on the cable news network.

Via the Daily Beast, Carlson has suggested that Rittenhouse was acting in “self-defense,” and he further condemned protesters, saying that “Kenosha has devolved into anarchy, the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it.” He added, “People in charge, from the governor of Wisconsin on down, refused to enforce the law. They stood back and watched Kenosha burn.”

