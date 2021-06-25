Tucker Carlson seems to have taken direct aim at the U.S. Armed Forces this year. He angered prominent members of the military community (including several officials and the Pentagon spokesperson) of all political persuasions when he ridiculed women in combat (because Tucker felt outraged at the idea of pregnant women in uniform). That inspired Sen. Tammy Duckworth to tell Tucker to f*ck off in a tweet while Joe Walsh declared, “Every woman in the military I’ve ever met could absolutely kick Tucker Carlson’s ass.” Tucker also complained that the military is too concerned with diversity to guard against UFOs (because Tucker is all about those aliens).

What’s the latest? Tucker’s gone even further to insult those who serve our country by attacking Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley. Yes, he did, after America’s top general had declared his quest to “understand white rage” and what caused the insurrection. In response to criticism (some of from Matt Gaetz) of the military being too “woke,” Milley declared that “I’ve read Mao Tse Tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist.”

Well, Tucker found the idea of Milley reading Mao to be so funny. On Thursday evening, he burst into laughter and declared of Milley, “He’s not just a pig. He’s stupid.”

Tucker on Milley’s comments: He’s not just a pig. He’s stupid pic.twitter.com/XNxNCBjLHp — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2021

Tucker wasn’t even close to finished. He declared that Milley was a “suck up,” who “didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant or because he’s brave or because the people who know him respect him.” This, of course, caused people to dare Tucker to say these words (or anything else) to Milley’s face.

Tucker Carlson: "Mark Milley is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant or because he’s brave or because the people who know him respect him. He is not & they definitely don’t." Tucker, I dare you to say a single word to his face. pic.twitter.com/AI49Y34alc — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@EricHaftelLive) June 25, 2021

Tucker laughing merrily at America’s top general from afar was an act that did not go unnoticed. Veteran intelligence officer Travis Akers called Tucker “a cowardly piece of sh*t” for never being courageous enough to serve in the military yet feeling free to launch insults at Milley from behind a camera.

Tucker Carlson, who never had the courage to serve in the military, calls Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Milley a “pig” and “stupid.” I believe an overwhelming majority of my brothers and sisters in arms would agree if I said @TuckerCarlson was a cowardly piece of shit. https://t.co/NsO9cfQSw3 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 25, 2021

Tucker Carlson called General Milley a stupid pig, but do go on about how kneeling is disrespectful to the troops. — VoteVets (@votevets) June 25, 2021

Ignore Tucker Carlson. He’s not just a pig. He’s stupid. https://t.co/LNLGwQhEPJ — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 25, 2021

The backlash from military supporters continued, including more from Joe Walsh.

Damn…so much for supporting the Military. How do veterans feel about these comments??? — Luke Basham (@lbasham23) June 25, 2021

To frame General Milley's career, his first combat operation was Just Cause in 1989. He had already been in longer than any of Tucker's shows has stayed on air. — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) June 25, 2021

If Ilhan Omar or AOC attacked our troops like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham do every night, would Sean Hannity blow a gasket? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 25, 2021

Remember when he was angry that kneeling during the anthem disrespected the military? Tucker Carlson is a coward who never served anything other than his own bank account. https://t.co/A3E5zHAgRu — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 25, 2021

Just thinking about the 24-hour brain hemorrhage Fox News hosts would have had if the things Tucker and Ingraham are currently saying about Gen. Milley were uttered by Rachel Maddow or Don Lemon 18 months ago. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 25, 2021

“Hard to believe that man wears a uniform,” says noted military veteran and frozen foods fortune heir Tucker Carlson (who also seems rather annoyed at the end that Gen. Milley didn’t ask people to also read white supremacist literature!) https://t.co/g3xX4shsc5 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 25, 2021

Tucker Carlson “the Pox on Fox”, needs to view General Miley’s combat ribbons and citations. He didn’t earn his recognition for bravery by being an asshat on TV. — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) June 25, 2021

Tucker Carlson, the frozen chicken heir, is not fit to shine General Milley’s boots. — 🌻Sandy on the Kaw (@sandy_kaw) June 25, 2021

I'd pay good money to see the look on Tucker Carlson's face if he ever rounded a corner and found General Milley standing there. — TK (@TKeck44) June 25, 2021

You can watch the full Tucker segment on Gen. Milley below.