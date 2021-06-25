Fox News
‘Cowardly Piece Of Sh*t’: Tucker Carlson Smugly Insulting America’s Top General As A ‘Stupid…Pig’ Is Not Going Over Very Well

Tucker Carlson seems to have taken direct aim at the U.S. Armed Forces this year. He angered prominent members of the military community (including several officials and the Pentagon spokesperson) of all political persuasions when he ridiculed women in combat (because Tucker felt outraged at the idea of pregnant women in uniform). That inspired Sen. Tammy Duckworth to tell Tucker to f*ck off in a tweet while Joe Walsh declared, “Every woman in the military I’ve ever met could absolutely kick Tucker Carlson’s ass.” Tucker also complained that the military is too concerned with diversity to guard against UFOs (because Tucker is all about those aliens).

What’s the latest? Tucker’s gone even further to insult those who serve our country by attacking Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley. Yes, he did, after America’s top general had declared his quest to “understand white rage” and what caused the insurrection. In response to criticism (some of from Matt Gaetz) of the military being too “woke,” Milley declared that “I’ve read Mao Tse Tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist.”

Well, Tucker found the idea of Milley reading Mao to be so funny. On Thursday evening, he burst into laughter and declared of Milley, “He’s not just a pig. He’s stupid.”

Tucker wasn’t even close to finished. He declared that Milley was a “suck up,” who “didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant or because he’s brave or because the people who know him respect him.” This, of course, caused people to dare Tucker to say these words (or anything else) to Milley’s face.

Tucker laughing merrily at America’s top general from afar was an act that did not go unnoticed. Veteran intelligence officer Travis Akers called Tucker “a cowardly piece of sh*t” for never being courageous enough to serve in the military yet feeling free to launch insults at Milley from behind a camera.

The backlash from military supporters continued, including more from Joe Walsh.

You can watch the full Tucker segment on Gen. Milley below.

