People Are Piling On Tucker Carlson For A Tweet Insinuating Immigrants Are Ruining The Country

Tucker Carlson took to Twitter on Thursday evening to share some bad opinions about immigrants that had apparently been ping-ponging around in that head of his. “There are more immigrants in our country right now than any other time,” the Fox News host tweeted. “Is the country more united? Stronger? Just the opposite & everyone knows it. Maybe that’s bc our elites welcome immigrants by telling them how flawed America is and how bigoted its native population.” Perhaps most hilariously, he then concluded his tweet with the hashtag “Tucker.”

Of course, this sort of hot take should be of little surprise coming from the same man who came to the ham-fisted defense of Donald Trump’s “sh*thole countries” remarks. “President Trump said something that almost every single person in America actually agrees with,” Carlson claimed last month. “An awful lot of immigrants come from this country from other places that aren’t very nice. Those places are dangerous, they’re dirty, they’re corrupt, and they’re poor and that’s the main reason those immigrants are trying to come here and you would too if you live there.”

Still, many took Carlson to task over his remarks, the most damning coming from a Politico writer who apparently encountered him in an emergency room last year:

