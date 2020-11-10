It would appear that Tucker Carlson, who recently stated that President Trump should ultimately blame himself for losing the election, is feeling salty about that same election now. He’s also not taking a balanced approach to covering the loss, unlike his colleague, Neil Cavuto, who yanked a lie-filled Trump campaign speech from Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany off the air on Monday. I do wonder if Cavuto and Tucker ever run into each other in the Fox news breakroom because, later that evening, Tucker made his stance clear. He came for CNN’s Jake Tapper, who’s spent a lot of on-air time fact-checking Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

At around 5:30 in the above video, Tucker takes issue with one of Tapper’s tweets, which acknowledged the precarious career situation that some Trump staffers might be feeling. (It’s notable that Sean Spicer has been warning about the difficulty of finding work after Trump, and Spicer only helped Trump spread lies about one election, which Trump complained about despite winning.) Tapper’s point was that spreading baseless conspiracies for a leader who’s acting like a dictator isn’t the greatest career move for the future, whether that’s in the private sector or government employment. Fair.

“I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy,” Tapper tweeted. “But at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity.”

I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

Tapper continued while alluding to how the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press-conference debacle included Rudy Giuliani talking to a sex offender.

2/ I mean, I don’t expect the ride-or-die crew to listen to me, but … “So, it says here on your resume that you drove a sex offender to testify at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, north of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge…” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

Carlson only latched onto the first tweet, for which he began comparing Tapper to, uh, the Sicilian mafia: