Tucker Carlson’s wallpaper face received plenty of airtime while he essentially dominated Fox News in prime time. However, an even more notable phenomenon can be found in the ousted host’s maniacal-sounding fits of laughter. Such as the case when The Daily Show couldn’t resist making a supercut out of Tucker giggling about sex while interviewing Elon Musk. Then there was the time that Tucker brayed with laughter while discussing his “white replacement” theory.

The laughter has taken over the airwaves too many times to count, and no matter the context, it’s always unsettling. So without further ado, here’s the most disturbing thing that you will see all day: Tucker giggling madly about a variety of subjects during his speech at the Turning Point Action Conference. His kicker appears to be a cocaine joke.

A minute compilation of Tucker laughing during his speech today pic.twitter.com/scCfhOgb8B — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2023

“Don’t trust a man with numb gums.” And again, the laughter. It’s a lot. Each laugh is like 10 normal laughs, and these super-laughs just keep coming.

Also, is that closer better or worse than Don Jr.’s cocaine joke? Perhaps it’s best not to compare them and not to think about this too much at all. Also, those Turning Point Action events are a little bit pricey, so hopefully, those in the audience do enjoy Tucker’s brand of enthusiasm.