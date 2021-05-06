Tucker Carlson took a break from ceaselessly pestering Joy Reid (and calling her the “race lady”) to return to his COVID lies on Wednesday night. This follows up on his encouragement of viewers to harass people who wear masks outdoors, and Tucker got downright dangerous while one-upping himself. In the process, he decided to sow vaccine doubt (while also, in line with his usual disclaimer, saying that he believes “vulnerable” people should get shots) by pointing viewers toward the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which (as the Daily Beast elaborates upon) is an open system in which anyone can submit an adverse report.

This could include hearsay, data on adverse effects and/or deaths that are sheer coincidence (and doctors are still required to report those), and incidents that are flat-out made up. Considering that CDC statistics show that anywhere from 7,000-8,000 people die in the U.S. on any given day, period (and elderly populations were prioritized for vaccines), it’s only to be expected that thousands of people who’ve been vaccinated will die from causes other than the vaccine.

The point being that Tucker shouldn’t report any numbers from the VAERS as fact or even suggest that these effects are the direct result of a vaccine, but yeah, he pretty much did both of those things while covering his butt by using terms like “apparently” and “almost certainly,” etc. Here’s what went down, which amounts to him suggesting that “30 people every day” and “almost 4000” people total have died as a result of the COVID vaccine.

Tucker Carlson spreading dangerous misinformation: How much do we really know about the vaccine? pic.twitter.com/w3HrYBcff8 — conspiracyguy (@conspiracyguy10) May 6, 2021

“Between late December of 2020 and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccine in the United States. That is an average of roughly 30 people every day,” Tucker declared. “So….. what does that add up to? By the way, that reporting period ended on April 23, and we don’t have numbers past that… we can assume another 360 people at that rate have died in the 12 days since. You put it all together, that is a total of 3,722 deaths, almost 4,000 people who died after getting the COVID vaccine.”

Tucker went on to further suggest that “the actual number is almost certainly higher than that, perhaps vastly higher than that,” because (and here’s another baseless claim) “fewer than 1 percent of vaccine adverse events are reported by the VAERS system.”

Naturally, he added that he’s “not going to speculate” about the “real” number of people who have died after receiving the shot, even though that’s precisely what he’s doing. Well, Tucker managed to top himself, and people are disgusted at his “f*cking evil” fear-mongering, which seems to be running unchecked on his cable news network.

OK, this is just fucking evil now https://t.co/P8983SxfWV — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) May 6, 2021

.@TuckerCarlson just led his show tonight with these question: “Do we know how many people have been killed from the vaccines? What do we really know about the vaccines?” What a coward. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 6, 2021

Tonight, Tucker Carlson is again using his show to spread anti-vax conspiracies. When will anyone at @FoxNews speak up? @BretBaier? @johnrobertsFox? @pdoocy? @brithume? @DanaPerino? Any of the Democrats who are contract? People will die because of these lies from your network. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 6, 2021

This is so irresponsible, not because no one can question the vaccines, but because this particular wording is so flagrantly misleading. When 7k to 8k Americans die every day and you give all the oldest people vaccines, of course some people who got vaccines then die. https://t.co/a39deP3pLO — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 6, 2021

This is friggin idiocy. Pure idiocy. @TuckerCarlson might as well wear a tinfoil hat. https://t.co/4dlM9YC8zX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 6, 2021

This is flat-out false. Tucker cited official government data on deaths of people after taking the Covid 19 shot and compared them to the number of deaths reported after taking earlier vaccines. He said the data raise questions about the Covid vaccine’s health risks. https://t.co/SdptSPAqql — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 6, 2021

