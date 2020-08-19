Up is down, flammable means inflammable, two plus two equals five, dogs cats mass hysteria, all because Fox News had some nice things to say about Michelle Obama.

Yes, that Michelle Obama, the former-First Lady who gave a virtual speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday that included a powerful indictment of Donald Trump’s presidency: “It is what it is.” That usually riles the Fox News folks up, but anchor Chris Wallace praised Obama for the way she “flayed, sliced, and diced Donald Trump,” while Dana Perino, the former press secretary for George W. Bush, noted that it’s “difficult to try to connect with an audience without an actual audience there with you, but she has the ability to connect with people through the screen.” Wallace added, “This was a very effective speech.” Not everyone at Fox News agrees, however.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, host Tucker Carlson criticized Obama’s speech, calling it “a total lie, a calculated lie, a lie designed to make America more fearful, more angry, more divided, and thereby help her candidate win. That’s what Michelle Obama just did. But pretty much no one pointed it out last night. They were too afraid to because as Michelle Obama made very clear if you disagree with what she says, you are a bigot.” Hmm. Only someone who dabbles in “bigotry” would know.

Carlson later compared Obama to Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. “You probably still think of the Left as secular, but not anymore. They are fervent religious fanatics,” he said. “Michelle Obama is their L. Ron Hubbard. Everything she does is good by definition. She’s the most beautiful, the smartest, the wisest. If Michelle Obama played golf, she would shoot an 18 every time.” At least she doesn’t “cheat like hell.”

You can watch the segment below (or don’t) beginning at 4:35.

(Via the Daily Beast)