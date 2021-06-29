Tucker Carlson has a lot of interesting theories. The Jan. 6 insurrection was no big deal. Alternately, it was a big deal and it was cooked up by the FBI. (To say nothing of him floating actual white supremacist chatter.) On Monday he had a new whopper: He’s being spied on by the National Security Agency, and he has irrefutable proof (which he didn’t share with his viewers).

As per The Daily Beast, the Fox News superstar circled back to his FBI false flag theory, which has been roundly debunked, which means of course that he’s continued asserting its legitimacy. He softened the language a bit, now claiming the feds had “sources in that crowd, confidential sources, snitches,” adding that this is “100 percent certain.” (Ron Howard voice: It isn’t.)

NEW: Fox News host Tucker Carlson says a government whistleblower told his team that the NSA is spying on his team's electronic communications and is "planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air." pic.twitter.com/DqOf6jndFC — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 29, 2021

He then insisted the FBI had other fish to fry, namely, him. “But it’s not just political protests that the government is spying on,” Carlson told his many viewers. “Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

It was a bewildering claim, big if true. And Carlson assured his audience that an agent definitely contacted him about something he can’t talk about.

“The whistleblower who is in a position to know repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails,” Carlson claimed. “There’s no other possible source for that information. Period. They did it for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that.”

Carlson then said he’d filed a Freedom of Information Act, to see what material the government has on him. “Only Congress can force transparency on the intelligence agencies and they should do that immediately,” Carlson said. “Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy. They are doing it to us and again, they are definitely doing it to us, they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary and we need to stop it right away.”

But not even rightwingers were buying it.

Spoiler alert: The NSA isn’t spying on Tucker. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 29, 2021

Nor were anti-Trump Republicans.

Tucker's fauxrage over the idea the NSA is monitoring his show to take him off the air is one stop short of his dog telling him to murder people. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 29, 2021

Some marveled at Carlson’s ignorance of how things work.

Obviously Tucker Carlson isn’t credible but I’m lol’ing at the idea of finding out about about an ongoing classified signals operation via FOIA https://t.co/dARvC4dhA1 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 29, 2021

And others just thought it was yet another tall Tucker claim.

Recent claims by Tucker Carlson: 1. The FBI was behind the January 6 insurrection 2. Critical Race Theory will soon result in genocide 3. The NSA is spying on him — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2021

