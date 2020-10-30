Did Tucker Carlson finally give up on this Hunter Biden “scandal” that the far-right conspiratorial bunch wants to make happen? Maybe all of the “package” jokes are wearing Tucker down, or perhaps the wind has been fully taken out of his sails after the UPS found the mysterious missing package that has consumed the Fox News host’s week. Carlson believed that he was helping to reveal “October surprise” involving an unverified conspiracy about emails from a laptop that allegedly belongs to Hunter Biden (who has been the subject of wild Rudy Guiliani rantings). Yet the package somehow evaporated, and Carlson suggested on-air that he was being spied upon, so the deep state must have intercepted some alleged smoking gun.

Yet then UPS revealed that the package had surfaced, and Tucker still didn’t talk about what was in the package and how it would allegedly prove some far-right conspiracy about China and security issues and maybe the Ukraine. However, Tucker followed up on the issue by deciding not to follow up on it. What’s going on? It appears that Tucker has realized that Hunter Biden is not running for president. Further, he has decided that it’s time to leave Hunter Biden alone:

Tucker Carlson gave a 100% pure class statement on Hunter Biden Thursday night, and it's something people should see. Hunter Biden is a man with substance abuse issues and demons, and we don't improve our society by piling on a man who needs serious help. pic.twitter.com/ufWfEQJkH2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2020

“Hunter Biden is a fallen man at this point. I knew Hunter Biden fairly well. We lived near each other in Washington,” Tucker began. “I never thought Hunter Biden was a bad person. I thought he had demons but in the time I knew him he kept them mostly under control. At some point, he lost control of those demons and the world knows that now. He’s now humiliated and alone. Probably too strong to say we feel sorry for Hunter Biden, but the point is pounding on a man, jumping on, and piling on when he’s already down is something we don’t want to be involved in.”

Huh. That wasn’t all, though. During this episode, Tucker attempted (again) to clarify that these “confidential documents” were a huge deal, and he is very suspicious and still has questions about the package went missing. And since everyone had been wondering why on earth these documents weren’t simply emailed, and why they weren’t backed up, Tucker added that there was a flash drive, and the documents were backed up.

Well, does it matter anymore? The Hunter Biden stuff didn’t seem to concern voters because, again, he is not running for president. And Carlson is waving the white flag, perhaps because he’s gained humanity, or maybe he’s simply realized how silly this all looks. Watch the full Hunter-focused segment from Thursday night below.

The missing Hunter Biden documents suddenly reappeared, but we still have a lot of questions. pic.twitter.com/8Oo6WxZa7R — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 30, 2020

(Via Fox News & The Daily Beast)