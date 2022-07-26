Tucker Carlson Is Now Singing Praises Of… Tom Cruise And Scientology?

If ever there were a man gullible enough to sign a billion-year contract in exchange for a dead sci-fi writer’s demented idea of power, it would probably be Tucker Carlson. And on Monday night, he looked to be about one step closer toward embracing Scientology when he traveled all the way back to 2005 to replay Tom Cruise’s infamous rant against psychiatry and antidepressants while being interviewed by infamous creep Matt Lauer on the typically lighthearted Today show.

Carlson conceded that the reaction to Cruise’s appearance, in which the actor—who, by the way, is not a doctor—stated that “there is no such thing as a chemical imbalance” and that SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), which are typically used to treat depression and anxiety, “are very dangerous… mind-altering antipsychotic drugs” was an immediate backlash. “Everyone in the media agreed, ‘Tom Cruise is crazy! He is in cult! Shut up!’ A lot of people thought that,” Carlson said. “We may even have thought that.”

But now, as Mediaite reports, Carlson thinks that Cruise—who was spouting various talking points of Scientology’s anti-psychiatry stance—may have been on to something. He went on to cite a few studies that “made Tom Cruise look a little less crazy.” (Note his empathetic use of the word “crazy” while attempting to reaffirm the actor’s position that “chemical imbalance” is just something big pharma made up to market antidepressants.)

According to the Fox News host’s research, birth defects, violent crime, and post-SSRI sexual dysfunction are all possible side effects of taking antidepressants and similar medications. And it’s that last one that seems to be most concerning to him: “If it steals your sex drive, maybe it’s stealing your soul?” Or even your thetan?

You can watch Tucker’s full rant over on Mediaite here.

(Via Mediaite)