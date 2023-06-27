A Former Tucker Carlson Producer Is Going Scorched Earth On Fox News

A former Tucker Carlson producer is livid at Fox News and airing out his grievances on social media after the conservative news network recently announced that it would be laying off the rest of Carlson’s team. Gregg Re unloaded his thoughts on Twitter where he jumped into the replies of far-right media figures to specifically attack Fox News Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming Meade Cooper.

“Meade Cooper did not simply fire all of Tucker’s old team,” Re tweeted. “It’s important to capture the callousness. First, she let the employees hear about the news of their show’s cancellation from a Fox press release. Then, Meade told the employees to hunt around the Fox website to see if they could maybe find another gig.”

Re continued his rant after being retweeted by right-wing political pundit Jack Posobiec.

“Tune into ‘Fox News Tonight’ for its last two weeks on air,” Re tweeted. “Enjoy watching the work product of nine producers, whom Meade cooper is forcing to work before she fires them. (Under threat of losing their severance). I’m sure it’ll be great content.”

While Re may have a point regarding the “callous” way Fox News fired Carlson’s old team, the right-wing mediasphere has been quick to scoop them up. Re works for Daily Wire where he’s been boosting Matt Walsh’s anti-trans views. Meanwhile, Blake Neff, the former Tucker Carlson writer who was considered too racist for Fox News, has landed a job with Charlie Kirk where he also trumpets Matt Walsh’s anti-trans views.

So, basically, Tucker’s old team will be fine as long as they continue to be the worst.

