Back in 2020, Tucker Carlson‘s top writer Blake Neff resigned from Fox News after CNN Business uncovered a lengthy history of posting racist, sexist, and offensive comments on an online message board. The thread stretched back to 2018, and Neff was still posting racist remarks just days before he was outed in the report. After his resignation, Fox News sent out an internal memo condemning Neff and his “horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior.”

“Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace wrote via CNN Business. “Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force.”

However, three years later, Neff has resurfaced. According to Media Matters for America, the disgraced Fox News writer now works for right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk:

Neff appeared with Kirk on the first episode of THOUGHTCRIME, a new weekly panel show streamed live exclusively on Kirk’s Rumble channel that’s apparently co-hosted by Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. Kirk introduced Neff as “very high-IQ Blake,” saying, “And we’re really honored to have Blake on our team — he’s great. And the most, let’s just say, awful people in the world tried to destroy Blake’s life and we’re not going to let that happen.”

MMFA reports that Neff spent his time on the episode “repeatedly” using an “anti-trans slur” and parroting Matt Walsh talking points about Fox News promoting “glory holes” because it encouraged employees to take part in Pride events.

So, basically, Neff and his hateful rhetoric couldn’t be more at home.

